Free Tommy From The Media Blackout Prison

“Free Tommy Robinson” rallies were held across the UK. Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders spoke to a massive crowd of thousands in front of the British Prime Minister’s office.

The Daily Express reports that at least five police officers were injured by protestors in central London.

It is abundantly clear now, after his arrest and the media blackout surrounding the Muslim rape gang trial, that the authorities are merely protecting themselves.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media attempts to spin the populist uprising as a creation of the far-right.