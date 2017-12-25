Christians in Mosul, Iraq are celebrating Christmas for the first time in four years after the Islamic State was driven out of the city in the summer of 2017.

During the reign of the radical jihadists, Christians were forced to convert to Islam, pay a tax or die.

The Christmas Eve mass in the video above was held at Saint Paul’s church in Mosul where Muslims and Christians stood together, surrounded by candles and Christmas trees, to celebrate the defeat of the jihadists who once occupied their city.