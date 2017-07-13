Freedom Caucus Demands GOP Leaders Cancel Congress' Recess

Members of the House Freedom Caucus are demanding GOP leaders cancel the annual August recess so they can tackle top-line policy issues, including the debt ceiling, repealing the Affordable Care Act, a tax overhaul and building a wall along the nation’s southern border.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told his GOP colleagues at a private meeting Wednesday that a House cancellation of the August recess is pointless unless the Senate manages to pass its Obamacare replace-and-repeal bill.

McCarthy warned, however, that he would call everyone back to Washington within 72 hours upon the Senate passage of the repeal bill so the House could send the measure to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

