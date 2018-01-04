Freedom Caucus Republicans Call For Jeff Sessions To Resign

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows and member Rep. Jim Jordan are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over Justice Department leaks to reporters.

Meadows and Jordans’ call is in response to The New York Times’ report over the weekend that insisted the FBI’s probe into Russia collusion was started over George Papadopolous’ drunken conversations and not the Steele dossier. The report relied on four anonymous intelligence officials.

“The alarming number of FBI agents and DOJ officials sharing information with reporters is in clear violation of the investigative standards that Americans expect and should demand,” Meadows and Jordan assert in an opinion piece for The Washington Examiner. “How many FBI agents and DOJ officials have illegally discussed aspects of an ongoing investigation with reporters? When will it stop?”

Read More


Related Articles

New Bill Would Force U. Nebraska to Guarantee Free Speech on Campus

New Bill Would Force U. Nebraska to Guarantee Free Speech on Campus

Government
Comments
Texas County Threatened With Lawsuit for Concealing Noncitizen Voter Records

Texas County Threatened With Lawsuit for Concealing Noncitizen Voter Records

Government
Comments

Trump Swipes at Bannon: ‘I Don’t Talk to Him’

Government
Comments

Rand Paul Wants To Stop Foreign Aid To Countries That ‘Hate Us And Burn Our Flag’

Government
Comments

DHS Confirms Data Breach: 240,000 Current, Former Employee Information Leaked

Government
Comments

Comments