Freedom for Assange? UK ‘wants way out’ for Wikileaks founder after five years at embassy

JULIAN Assange moved one step closer to freedom with the UK now “looking for a way out” for the controversial Wikileaks founder.

The whistleblower has spent five years holed up in London’s Ecuadorian embassy after originally moving in to avoid extradition to Sweden to face rape charges.

These charges have since been dropped but Julian Assange still fears he will be seized if he leaves the embassy and taken to America to face punishment for releasing secret information.

British police have refused to confirm whether they received an extradition request from America.

