Freedom Protesters Shut Out In Broward County After Official Discussed Entering People’s Homes

Concerned citizens were denied entry to the Broward County Commissioners meeting Tuesday as protests grow after Broward County Administrator Bertha Franklin was caught on tape discussing the government going into “family homes” to isolate people during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Protesters were denied the chance to drop off petition signatures demanding that their leaders re-open South Florida.

WATCH THE PROTEST HERE

PETITIONER DENIED

NATIONAL FILE reported Sunday: Broward County, Florida Administrator Bertha Henry recently discussed a new Coronavirus proposal “that would substantially increase not only the tracing but more testing and case management and isolation, for you, when we have to go into some of these ALF’s (assisted living facilities) and move people out or go into family homes like in some of these, where we’re going into some of these homes, and we have to separate an individual to isolate them they need, you know, we need to make sure that they get care, that they have food, that they have support to be isolated from their home or their family for that 14-day period.”

Freedom protester Ann Margo Cannon told National File: “We tried four times to no avail to have 219 signed Broward County petitions read into the record at the County Commission Meeting today. We were first told by the receptionist that no one was not allowed to turn in the petitions for the meeting. The only option was to submit a public comment request yesterday to even receive a chance to call into the meeting today. Broward County citizens had already done that. She didn’t know how to help us so she asked for her supervisor. At one point, one of the employees told us the petitions had to be delivered AFTER the meeting. Rachael Love Cohen recorded some of that exchange https://bit.ly/2TmvOle.

No one came down to help us so we went back inside to follow up 20 minutes or so later. Then an intern, Justin, came down. He could and would not state what the Mayor or Clerk’s position was regarding entering it into today’s meeting. He refused to find out if they were going to be entered into the meeting today. He only offered to take the petitions “to someone,” but he wouldn’t name who.

Then we had a phone call with the Mayor’s office. I asked for the employee’s name so we could say who we were talking to and what she was telling us. She refused to look up the agenda item we referenced for the petitions to be included on record and then hung up on us (we have that on video too).

So as the Mayor’s office instructed us, we took the petitions back inside to deliver to the Security guard. The Chief Security Guard had no idea what we were talking about here. The exchange here is recorded. https://photos.app.goo.gl/gBLs71aDTeZyzT4H9

Do you think Broward County officials really care what the public thinks?

Broward County officials shut down public comment altogether at the end, after shutting the public completely out of the meeting. Apparently, the media were shut out too. See editorial published today. https://www.sun-sentinel.com/opinion/editorials/fl-op-edit-coronavirus-broward-reopen-flaws-20200519-td6uqr7yxvci7dd72kugm54zem-story.html?fbclid=IwAR1K6rSEWkWlAjdg6UDJPpsVOCL3W3IaCnldvm_KzpJxP5e-rifNO_5tppw

Here is the petition. 219 of these signatures are from Broward County residents.

Join this petition! South Florida County and City Leaders: Reopen South Florida Now:

http://www.citizengo.org/en/178987-reopen-south-florida-now?utm_source=em&utm_medium=e-mail&utm_content=typage”

