French Billionaires Pledge Hundreds of Millions to Rebuild Notre Dame

Two of France’s richest men are to donate hundreds of millions of euros towards the rebuilding of Notre-Dame cathedral.

Shortly after François-Henri Pinault, who is married to the actress Salma Hayek, said he would be donating €100m, LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault offered €200m to reconstruct the “symbol of France.”

“The Arnault family and the LVMH group would like to show their solidarity at this time of national tragedy, and are joining up to help rebuild this extraordinary cathedral, which is a symbol of France, of its heritage and of French unity,” a statement said.

