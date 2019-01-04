French Citizens Predict Civil War

Emmanuel Macron’s strongly criticized policies continue to cause tensions between the Government and the so-called yellow vest movement sparking fears of a “civil war” among citizens.

Emmanuel Macron is faced with the eighth weekend of unrest as yellow vests protesters will march once again against the French President’s policies. French citizens interviewed by Euronews in the streets of Paris blame the europhile President for their “suffering”, warning a “civil war” could soon spark from the continuing tensions. One man told Euronews: ‘We feel the guy does whatever he feels like.

“He decides with his mates and we suffer.”

