French Conservative Minister Calls For Police To Shoot And Kill Yellow Vest Protestors

Watch Video Here!


Related Articles

Trump Admin Targeting Venezuela’s Oil Exports - Report

Trump Admin Targeting Venezuela’s Oil Exports – Report

World at War
Comments
Watch: F-35 Hovers, Shows Off New Moves at Air Show

Watch: F-35 Hovers, Shows Off New Moves at Air Show

World at War
Comments

Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate Turkey Economically’ If It Attacks Kurds In Syria

World at War
Comments

‘China’s Nightmare’: B-2 Stealth Bombers Deployed To Hawaii, ‘On Watch’ 24/7

World at War
Comments

Official: Refinery Fire “Probably” Sabotage

World at War
Comments

Comments