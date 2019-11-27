French Farmers Descend on Paris in Fresh Revolt Against Globalist Regulations

Around a thousand French farmers in tractors have descended on Paris in a fresh revolt against globalist government policies they say are ruining their standard of living.

The farmers assembled on the Avenue Foch, near the Champs Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe to decry regulations which they assert are devastating the agricultural sector.

Their main concern centers around “agri-bashing” by the media and politicians, where farmers are being blamed for environmental issues and pressured to amend their behavior in the name of preventing climate change.

Massive farmer protest in #Paris 'more than 1000 tractors'pic.twitter.com/vfwteSw0nH — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) November 27, 2019

The farmers are furious at how this is legitimizing attacks by vegan activists on butchers and calls to ban the weedkiller glyphosate, which President Emmanuel Macron wants to outlaw by 2021.

They also fear that EU trade deals with Canada and the Mercosur bloc in South America will flood the market with cheaper goods at lower standards.

The two main farmers’ unions have demanded a private meeting with Macron to discuss his policies.

Thousands of Tractors are blocking the Ring Road and main arteries into #Paris today to protest Macron's attacks on French Farmers.#Agriculteurs pic.twitter.com/UNHqtoYZJn — Ian56 (@Ian56789) November 27, 2019

This is just one of numerous anti-globalist revolts taking place across Europe.

Earlier this month, German farmers blocked roads in Hamburg with their tractors to protest against environment regulations.

Last month, thousands of Dutch farmers also descended on Amsterdam to protest against a government proposal that livestock production be slashed by up to 50% in the name of preventing global warming.

The Yellow Vest movement in France, which just marked its first anniversary, also began as a backlash against onerous gas tax hikes and other regulations impacting rural workers.

