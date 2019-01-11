French Fisherman Slams EU Red Tape, "Begs" UK to Save His Job

A French fisherman has claimed they are “sick and tired” of EU regulations with another fisherman begging the UK to avoid a Brexit no deal and save his job.

French fisherman Emmanuel Pauchet has warned against the prospect of a Brexit no deal claiming it would “be the death” of his industry. Speaking to Euronews, Pierre Lepretre vented his frustrated at EU regulations adding he understood why many British fishermen voted to leave the bloc. French fisherman Mr. Pauchet said: “If it happens, it will be the death of this job for the French.

“Because if we can’t fish in British waters anymore, it’s not worth it.”

