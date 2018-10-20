French Flee To Hungary to Escape Mass Migration Effects

Image Credits: Jorge Franganillo, Flickr.

French citizens are now joining Germans and others seeking a new life in the Hungarian capital of Budapest in order to escape the negative effects of uncontrolled mass migration.

More and more French are seeking to escape to what they see as the safety of Budapest according to a new documentary called Hungary: the Promised Land that was broadcast on French television this week, France Info reports.

The 20-minute documentary examined the lives of several French citizens who now call Budapest home including a young woman named Elsa who came to the city two years ago after living in the notorious, heavily migrant-populated suburbs of Paris.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Saudis Admit Khashoggi Killed At Consulate 'In Fist-Fight,' King Salman Fires 5 Top Officials

Saudis Admit Khashoggi Killed At Consulate ‘In Fist-Fight,’ King Salman Fires 5 Top Officials

World News
Comments
South African City Preps to Seize Land From White Farmers

South African City Preps to Seize Land From White Farmers

World News
Comments

Belgium: Migrants Viciously Beat Up 68-Year-Old Man Because His Dog “Smelled”

World News
comments

Migration Across Border “Approaching Moment of Crisis” – Pompeo

World News
comments

Pompeo Blasts ABC for “Factually False” Report He Listened to Khashoggi Murder Tape

World News
comments

Comments