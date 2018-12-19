French Generals Face Disciplinary Action After Accusing Macron of "Treason" For Signing UN Migration Pact

French generals who signed an open letter accusing President Macron of “treason” for committing France to the UN migration pact are facing disciplinary action.

As we reported last week, a letter written by General Antoine Martinez and signed by ten other generals, an admiral and a colonel, as well as former French Minister of Defense Charles Millon, warned Macron that the signing of the pact strips France of more sovereignty and provides an additional reason for “an already battered people” to “revolt”.

The letter accuses Macron of being “guilty of a denial of democracy or treason against the nation” for signing the pact without putting it to the people.

According to a report by French news outlet l’Opinion, the cabinet of the Minister of Armed Forces responded to the letter by calling the content “inadmissible and unworthy”.

Asserting that military personnel are tasked with “setting an example,” the cabinet said that the signatories to the letter had abandoned their responsibilities and statutory obligations “and thus expose themselves to disciplinary sanctions,” which will occur within days.

One of the generals who signed the letter, Marc Bertucchi, has since distanced himself from the text, commenting, “It is out of the question for me to accuse our president of “treason” because he is going to sign a document which, after careful reading, obviously does not undermine the principles that are the honor of France and for which I have engaged for more than forty years.”

It is unclear what action will be taken against the generals, all of whom but one are still on reserve duty.

The UN migration pact is legally non-binding but some have asserted that courts in European countries will be obliged to take its mandates into consideration during rulings. The pact states that migration is a human right. Some MEPs have claimed that it also turns criticism of mass immigration into a form of hate speech.

France has been rocked by weeks of protests by ‘yellow vest’ demonstrators. Although the protests began as a response to fuel tax hikes, mass immigration has been repeatedly cited by yellow vest members as one of their major grievances.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.