French Government Crushes Macron Plan to Screen Migrants In Libya

Emmanuel Macron’s meddling in the Mediterranean migrant crisis has landed him in hot water all over again – this time with his own Government.

European Union leaders were left reeling when the French president unveiled designs to have France solve the mass migration issue between Libya and Italy.

Without consultation with Italy – the main destination for African migrants – Mr Macron announced he would open refugee camps in migrant hotspots in Africa to try and allocate genuine refugees before they make the deadly journey across the Mediterranean.

He wanted to set up clean and safe camps abroad to end the burden on the EU as thousands arrive every week.

However, undermining Italy infuriated Rome after leaders spent months trying to arrange help and migrant sharing with other EU nations.

