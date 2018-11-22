French Historian: Multicultural Society Will Lead to a Multi-Conflict Society

Award-winning French historian Georges Bensoussan warns that multicultural societies will lead to multi-conflict societies and that Islam is incompatible with the Enlightenment ideals of western civilization.

In an interview with Causeur.fr, Bensoussan, author of the Lost Territories of the Republic, warns that France’s crumbling national identity, exacerbated by guilt over its colonial past, will lead to violence.

“A multicultural society (not to be confused with a multi-ethnic society)” will become “increasingly synonymous with multi-conflict society” according to Bensoussan, who says that France “dismisses its own history and mortifies itself endlessly”.

He added that there are over 500 “problematic” no-go zone neighborhood where Salafist Islam is taking over and becoming increasingly impervious to law enforcement

Bensoussan says “a war has been declared (on) us” by Islamists and failure to understand this will leave European countries completely “helpless”.

He notes that Islam is “fundamentally incompatible” with “the ideal of Enlightenment on which our way of life is built,” and that this guarantees “a difficult tomorrow”.

As we reported earlier this month, France’s former Interior Minister Gérard Collomb warned that the lack of integration of new waves of migrants will lead to a major breakdown of society within five years.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“Today, we live side by side. I fear that tomorrow it will be face to face,” he added.

According to statistics, 550 new migrants continue to arrive every single day in Paris, where tent cities, trash, poverty and degradation are now commonplace. In one area alone, St. Denis, there are over 400,000 illegal immigrants.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

