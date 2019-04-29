French Imam Tells Muslims Not to Donate Money to Rebuilding of Notre Dame

An Imam in France told Muslims not to donate to the rebuilding of Notre Dame, asking those who do, “you have no shame?”

During the lecture, the Imam asserted that only Christians should donate to the cause, “Because it’s the symbol of their religion, and not the symbol of Muslims.”

He went on to complain that his words would be twisted but openly discouraged Muslims from donating to the rebuild anyway.

“When I hear a Muslim instance to ask Muslims to contribute [financially] in the reconstruction of the cathedral! There! That’s the straw! There we stop!” said the Imam.

In 48 hours a billion euros were collected. The solidarity. Very well. But you — the so called Muslim example, who is representing Muslims — you have no shame? You have no humiliation? You have no common sense? You have no wisdom?” he asked.

The Imam went on to say that Muslims who do donate should be ridiculed because the money would be better spent on building and maintaining mosques.

Great to see the benefits of integration and diversity in France at work again!

