French Journalist: Two Churches in France Are Vandalized EVERY DAY and No One Gives a F*ck

French journalist Maxime Lepante warns that France’s history is “in the process of burning down” as a result of two churches being vandalized every day and that political and religious leaders don’t “give a f*ck.”

Lepante highlighted recently released statistics that show there were 1062 anti-Christian acts in 2018, compared to just 100 anti-Muslim acts. Throughout 2018, no less than 875 churches in France were targeted.

“Two churches were vandalized per day,” said Lepante, adding, “This government, this regime….including the Pope, including the cardinals, shut their mouth, say nothing when our churches are being vandalized, and in contrast, the minute there is a mosque that has a pot of pork sausage in front of it, there’s immediately arrest and prison for the person who did it….apologies from the whole of France, the stigmatization of racism and so on, it’s an absolutely unbearable double standard!”

BREAKING: Famous French Journalist Slams Pope, Elites & Macron for Notre Dame Fire! "2018 we had 1063 anti-Christian acts – 2 churches were vandalized PER DAY!" 'The pride of our history is burning & and I accuse all the quislings of being responsible'https://t.co/CTINpaE2lE pic.twitter.com/YDjwuoPRzb — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 16, 2019

Lepante then pointed out that the Notre Dame cathedral was vandalized a few years ago by feminist protesters who sprayed urine everywhere and that the left’s response was to laugh while the perpetrators were acquitted.

The journalist then cited the story of how a Pakistani migrant who had only been in the country two months caused “extensive damage” to the Basilica of Saint-Denis in Paris.

“I would like to remind you that in the week March 12th-19th, twelve French churches were vandalized,” said Lepante, before citing several examples of how leading leftist figures in France have openly called for the destruction of Paris’ historical buildings and monuments and how political leaders don’t “give a f*ck” about the situation.

“The situation is grave, the situation is scandalous, it’s the pride of our history that is in the process of burning down,” said Lepante.

