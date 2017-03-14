French Mayor Facing 1,800 Euro Fine for Speaking of ‘Problem’ of Muslim Schoolchildren

Image Credits: Wiki commons.

A French mayor has appeared in court on charges of inciting racial hatred after saying there were too many Muslim schoolchildren in his city.

Robert Ménard, who is mayor of the southern town of Béziers and an ally of Marine Le Pen’s Front National party, faces the charges after telling a news channel: “In a class in the city centre in my town, 91 per cent of the children are Muslims. Obviously, this is a problem. There are limits to tolerance.”

RTL reports that he also tweeted: “These classes represent the most striking proof of the #GreatReplacement in progress. Just look at old class photos.”

The ‘great replacement’ is a term coined by writer Renaud Camus who spoke of the French people being “replaced” through mass immigration. His comments led to him being fined in 2014.

Read more


Related Articles

Marine Le Pen Calls for Ban on Turkish Rallies in France

Marine Le Pen Calls for Ban on Turkish Rallies in France

World News
Comments
Intel Sources: Obama Used British Spies To Tap Trump

Intel Sources: Obama Used British Spies To Tap Trump

World News
Comments

Video: Marine Le Pen Smacks Down Reporter: ‘No One Trusts the Media’

World News
Comments

Supporting Le Pen’s National Front No Longer Taboo For French Youth

World News
Comments

BUCHANAN: Is Turkey Lost to the West?

World News
Comments

Comments