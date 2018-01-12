French Media Pushing Pro-Migrant Narrative: Claims It is 'Beautiful' To Be 'Invaded By Migrants'

Sicily has borne much of the brunt of the large wave of migrants coming into Italy. But despite this, the mayor of Palermo has declared his love for migrants saying that the future of Italy is “Google and Ali the immigrant”.

Mayor of Palermo Leoluca Orlando declared his love for newly arrived migrants from Africa, most of them coming into the country illegally claiming to be asylum seekers, in a largely pro-migrant article published by French centre-left newspaper Libération.

“If you ask me how many immigrants there are in Palermo, I do not answer 60, 70, or 80,000. Anyone who arrives in Palermo is a Palermo,” Orlando said.

“The future has two names: Google and Ali the immigrant. Google expresses the virtual connection and Palermo is today the best wired and computerised city in the entire Mediterranean. Ali the migrant represents the human connection. We want to be a welcoming and modern city,” he added.

