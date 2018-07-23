French authorities have dismantled a migrant camp in Nantes and moved the 400 migrants to City Hall where they will be processed – those who don’t qualify for asylum will be asked to ‘leave the territory.’

The courts ordered the camp to be evacuated on the grounds of public health and safety.

The judge said: “The conditions of health and public health remain particularly degraded on the site.”

