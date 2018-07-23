French authorities have dismantled a migrant camp in Nantes and moved the 400 migrants to City Hall where they will be processed – those who don’t qualify for asylum will be asked to ‘leave the territory.’

The courts ordered the camp to be evacuated on the grounds of public health and safety.

Il y a encore une heure c’étaient les tentes de Michael, Tekie et Kemal… #squareDaviais #Nantes pic.twitter.com/CKUilDFOTN — Marion DUBOIS (@delabuche) July 23, 2018

The judge said: “The conditions of health and public health remain particularly degraded on the site.”

