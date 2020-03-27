French Official Says Quarantine Should Not be Enforced in Migrant Areas to Avoid Riots

A top government official in France has admitted that draconian lockdown measures being imposed on the rest of the population shouldn’t be implemented in the country’s migrant-heavy ghettos in order to prevent riots.

In a letter leaked to magazine Le Canard Enchaine, French Secretary of State to the Ministry of the Interior Laurent Nunez advises, “It is not a priority to enforce closings in certain neighborhoods and to stop gatherings.”

In a separate video conference call, Nunez told other officials that restricting movement and shutting down shops in France’s infamous banlieues risks igniting violent social disorder if enforced too rigorously.

A regional defense zone prefect who was in on the call agreed that businesses that had been closed down in other areas of France should remain open in poorer neighborhoods in order to help with “social mediation.”

“This undermining of the laws that Macron declared as essential, this clear disregard for the population as a whole, comes at a time when police, ambulance and firefighters face record levels of hostility when they venture into the suburbs where gangs set cars on fire then attack them when they arrive to help,” writes Damian Wilson.

As is illustrated in the clip below, whenever police attempt to enforce quarantine measures, or indeed any other act of law enforcement, in migrant-heavy areas, they are immediately surrounded and intimidated by gangs of migrants. It’s not uncommon for fire trucks and ambulances to be attacked in these “sensitive” areas.

Threat Alert in Paris, France… Migrants attack police and refuse to comply with Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine – just like in Germany! It is delusional to think that these individual will EVER comply with ANY rules -Globalists already new this. READ: https://t.co/OIQJJ1rbel pic.twitter.com/I6ub8ZCOqG — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 19, 2020

Another clip shows migrants reacting to police attempts to enforce a quarantine by jumping on their vehicle.

Coronavirus quarantine going great in "sensitive" areas of France.pic.twitter.com/gq9mOsBmoo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 27, 2020

As Breitbart reports, migrants in European cities across the continent simply do not respect the lockdown or the police officers trying to enforce it.

Police in the migrant area of Seine-Saint-Denis in Paris say they are overwhelmed by the number of people who refuse to stay indoors.

“We are not going to give up. But we also know where these people live and how they live. Strict containment, for them, is just impossible,” one officer explained.

