French police clear out Paris migrants camp

Image Credits: flickr, austinevan.

Police cleared an illegal refugee camp in Paris on Wednesday, in the French government’s latest attempt to deal with a migrant influx the country has been facing for the past three years.

At the Millenaire camp northeast of Paris, riot police flanked migrants as they boarded buses to temporary housing around the city. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said some 1,000 migrants out of the 1,600 counted on site had been evacuated.

A prefect for the greater Ile-de-France region said other dismantling operations at smaller camps in and around Paris would take place “as soon as possible.”

The migrants were being moved out of the camp for general welfare and security reasons, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in a statement.

