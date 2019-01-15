French Police Deploy Rifles with Live Ammunition to Yellow Vest Protests

French riot police (CRS) are alleged to have begun deploying assault rifles with live ammunition for the first time during the ninth weekend of protest in a row by the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement.

French officers were caught on video brandishing what appeared to be Heckler & Koch G36 assault rifles on the streets of the French capital near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday, the Daily Mail reports.

Pour l'#ActeIX des #GiletsJaune à Paris les CRS sont maintenant armée de fusil d'assault.

On est en France ? #Acte9 pic.twitter.com/I6fvs3cn74 — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) January 12, 2019

Several users on Twitter posted other pictures of officers armed with rifles, with one user claiming he had counted at least a dozen armed officers at around 3 p.m. near the famous monument.

Only a week prior to the “Act IX” protest, former French Minister of Education Luc Ferry had seemingly endorsed the use of live ammunition on Yellow Vest protestors in an interview with French media.

