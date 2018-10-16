French Police Dump Migrants Over Italian Border

There has been Italian fury after a case that saw undocumented migrants taken over the Italian border by French police.

Last Friday, Italian officers spotted a French police van near Claviere, on the border. French officers seemingly ushered the two men out of the vehicle into woodland, according to The Local. They then started driving back towards France.

Abbandonare immigrati in un bosco italiano non può essere considerato un errore.

Quanto successo a #Claviere è un’#offesa senza precedenti nei confronti del nostro Paese.

È una #vergogna internazionale, e il signor #Macron non può far finta di nulla.

Non accettiamo le scuse. pic.twitter.com/VBjAbRcLr9 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 16, 2018

A French official, Cécile Bigot-Dekeyzer, insisted that the move was “an error on the part of the officers.”

Read more