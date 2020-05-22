French Police Raid Alleged Far-Left Antifa Bomb Factory HQ

French police in the Paris suburb of Bagnolet have arrested four people after discovering the alleged headquarters of the city’s far-left extremist Antifa movement, where it is claimed explosives were being manufactured.

The raid of the building took place on Sunday with officers discovering dozens of Molotov cocktails and other incendiary devices.

The building, which has been occupied by members of the far-left extremist movement, featured various radical slogans including: “A cop, a bullet, social justice.”

The building also featured graffiti stating “Welcome to our Paris HQ Antifa75”, fueling speculation that the squat was the headquarters of the Paris chapter of the extremist group, Le Point reported on Wednesday.

