French Postal Service Refuses to Deliver to Migrant 'No Go Zone' Citing 'Danger to Staff'

French courier Chronopost has announced that it will not deliver any packages to the heavily migrant-populated Seine-Saint-Denis suburb on the outskirts of Paris because the area is too dangerous.

The company announced the measures last week saying that residents of the Paris suburb will have to travel to pick up locations to get their packages. They said that the danger to their delivery drivers was simply too high in the area which has been described as a no-go zone, radio broadcaster France Info reports.

Though Chronopost has refused to deliver to certain neighbourhoods it has deemed to be too dangerous since last year, this is the first time an entire district has been designated as off-limits.

Last year, 51 of its delivery drivers were attacked while doing their rounds. The number of violent robberies in the Île-de-France region, where Seine-Saint-Denis is located, has risen by 40 per cent in the last two years alone. Across France, the number has increased by 60 per cent.

