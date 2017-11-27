French President Emmanuel Macron to Ban Gender-based Insults

Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images.

France is to ban gender-based insults and wolf whistling in the street in a crackdown against sexism, the country’s president has said.

In a speech Emmanuel Macron said it was unacceptable for France to be “one of those countries where women live in fear” of “verbal violence against women”.

“Gender-based insults will be punishable by law. Offenders will face a deterrent fine,” Mr Macron said.

“Many women have said that the first sexist violence they meet is in the street,” the French President said in the address to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

