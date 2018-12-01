French President Macron Confronts Saudi Prince MbS

French President Emmanuel Macron confronted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on the sidelines of the G20 summit Friday, French officials said.

Video of Macron and MBS chat , you can hear #France Prez saying "you never listen to me", #Saudi CP responds "I do of course listen" At G-20 today via @OKAZ_online pic.twitter.com/NRhkgBQlLb — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 30, 2018

In a five-minute talk, part of which was caught on tape, Macron gave “very firm” messages to MbS over the killing, French officials told Reuters, and demanded that international experts take part in an investigation into the murder that the Saudi government is suspected of ordering.

The two also spoke about the war in Yemen, per Reuters.

In a video posted by the Saudi Gazette newspaper, Macron and MbS can be seen speaking quietly.

Read more