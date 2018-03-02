French President Macron's Disapproval Rating Hits 58%

The EU establishment’s popularity continues to slide, with France’s President Macron approval numbers sinking to their lowest level since being elected.

France’s government as a whole has an approval rating of just 28%, with Macron bombing down 11 points. His current level of support is back down to the low levels seen back in September.

France, YouGov poll: President Macron Approval Rating Approve: 30% (-11)

Disapprove: 58% (+13) Field work: 21/02/18 – 22/02/18

Sample size: 1,026 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) March 1, 2018

With Angela Merkel also severely weakened in Germany, this increasingly looks like the dying days of the open door, EU federalist era. Eurosceptic forces are now making gains at every election in the continent – and Italy on Sunday could well be next.