French soldiers shoot dead knife attacker who, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, killed 2 in Marseille

Two people have been killed during a knife attack at a Marseille train station, according to police. The assailant, who was reportedly shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ was shot dead by an army patrol at the scene.

The incident took place at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille on Sunday, when a man attacked passers-by with a knife. One person was killed by the assailant at the scene, while another succumbed a short while after, according to police chief Olivier de Mazières.

🔴2 personnes tuées à la gare de #Marseille-Saint-Charles par un individu armé d'un couteau criant "Allah Akbar". L’assaillant a été abattu. pic.twitter.com/j3D5lgKdUH — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) October 1, 2017

The attacker, who was reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar,” was shot dead by an army patrol. At least two shots were fired, local media reported, citing witnesses. The attacker is described as a man in his late twenties, who was not carrying any ID. The investigation team is currently running his fingerprints through their databases, French media reported.

Attentat gare St Charles à Marseille pic.twitter.com/uPNzX5oG8o — soldat louis (@jlfayolle) October 1, 2017

Both of the attacker’s victims were women, the French interior ministry said. One of the victims had her throat slit, while the other was stabbed in her stomach, French media report, citing police sources. The victims were 17 and 20-years-old, according to media reports.

“After the attack carried out next to Marseille Saint-Charles, I am immediately going to the site of the attack,” French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter.

Read more.