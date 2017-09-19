French University Suspends All Classes Due To Migrant Squatters

The University of Reims Champagne-Ardennes has suspended all courses due to security concerns after around 40 migrants began to squat on the campus only days after classes began.

President of the university Guillaume Gellé wrote a letter to the student population on Sunday saying: “Access to the university premises located on the Red Cross campus is forbidden until security conditions are restored.”

Gellé told local media that the security situation also extended to the migrants themselves as he noted there were children amongst them, L’Express reports.

