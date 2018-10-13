Frenchman Who Died to Save a Hostage From an Islamist Won’t Have Place Named After Him, "It May Offend Muslims"

French hero Arnaud Beltrame, who sacrificed himself to save a hostage from an Islamist terrorist, won’t have a place named after him because it may upset Marseille’s huge Muslim community, Valeurs Actuelles reports.

On 24 March 2018, an ISIS terrorist stormed a supermarket in Trèbes, armed with a handgun, a hunting knife and three homemade bombs. He shot two people dead and took others hostage.

During the negotiation with the police, the terrorist accepted Beltrame’s offer to swap places with the last hostage, a female cashier.

