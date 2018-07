Eating popular fast food like burgers, nachos and hot dogs three times a week significantly raises people’s risk of severe asthma, new research suggests.

Regularly indulging in the fast-food staple increases the risk of sufferers having four or more asthma attacks a year, a Chinese study found.

Mass produced food also makes people more likely to suffer from hay fever, eczema, nasal congestion and wheezing, which is one of the main symptoms of asthma, the research adds.

