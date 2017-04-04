Fresh Evidence the Russia ‘scandal’ is a Team Obama Operation

Image Credits: usembassyjakarta / Flickr.

Do you suspect that the noise over Trump campaign contacts with the Russians is just a political hit arranged by Obama insiders before they left? You got fresh evidence of that Monday, with news that then-national security adviser Susan Rice was behind the “unmasking” of Trumpites in transcripts of calls with Russian officials.

Again, nothing on the public record so far shows that anyone on Team Trump said anything improper on those calls.

It’s no surprise that US spooks intercept foreign officials’ calls. But intelligence community reports don’t disclose the names of US citizens on the other end. To get that info, a high official must (but rarely does) push to “unmask” the Americans’ names.

Bloomberg’s Eli Lake now reports that Rice started doing just that last year.

That was perfectly legal. But we also know that the Obama administration later changed the classification of the “unmasked” transcripts, and other similar material, in order to spread the information as widely as possible within the government.

Read more


Related Articles

Susan Rice Flashback: ‘I Know Nothing’ About Trump Unmasking

Susan Rice Flashback: ‘I Know Nothing’ About Trump Unmasking

Government
Comments
EPA Administrator: Trump Is Keeping His Promise to Deal With Regulatory Overreach

EPA Administrator: Trump Is Keeping His Promise to Deal With Regulatory Overreach

Government
Comments

Stunning: White House Releases Official Portrait of First Lady Melania Trump

Government
Comments

Jared Kushner Arrives In Iraq With Joint Chiefs Chairman For Visit

Government
Comments

The Russiagate Scam Will Blow Up In The Democrats’ Smug Faces

Government
Comments

Comments