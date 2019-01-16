Freshman Democrats Turn on Pelosi Over Border Wall, Seek Deal with Trump

Several freshman Democrat members of the new House of Representatives majority have turned on Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her steadfast refusal to fund President Donald Trump’s planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and are instead seeking for Democrats to cut a deal on the wall with Trump.

The ongoing partial government shutdown, which affects a quarter of the federal government and is now the longest shutdown in the history of the United States, began late last year just before Christmas. It dragged through New Years into the new Congress, and Pelosi–after she won the Speakership vote after fending off internal Democrat rebels–has refused to negotiate with President Trump on the wall. She and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say Trump will never get funding for the wall, and they are keeping the government shut down because they refuse to pass any funding bill that has wall money in it.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Pelosi’s second-in-command, says that Democrats are unified in their opposition to negotiating with President Trump on the wall. “We are totally united — totally,” Hoyer said, per the New York Times.

But a quick look around the Democrat conference to see what rank-and-file Democrats are saying about their leadership–Pelosi and Hoyer on the House side, and Schumer and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin on the Senate side–proves that Hoyer’s claim of unity is simply untrue. In fact, many Democrats–particularly the newly elected freshmen–want to negotiate with Trump on the wall, and they are saying so publicly while expressing their disdain for Pelosi and her fellow leaders.

