Fresno State Has ‘Deep Concerns’ Over Prof Who Celebrated Barbara Bush’s Death

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro expressed “deep concerns” on Tuesday over a series of pejorative tweets issued by Professor Randa Jarrar in reaction to former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death.

Bush passed away on Tuesday. She as 92.

“On behalf of Fresno State, I extend my deepest condolences to the Bush family on the loss of our former First Lady Barbara Bush,” Castro wrote in a public statement. “We share the deep concerns expressed by others over the personal comments made today by Professor Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English Department at Fresno State.”

Statement by @Fresno_State President @JosephICastro regarding tweets made today by a faculty member: pic.twitter.com/h3ZbQyMmxd — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) April 18, 2018

Jarrar, who teaches in the English department, tweeted on Tuesday that the former First Lady “was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.” She added, “Fuck outta here with your nice words.”

In his statement, Castro added, “Professor Jarrar’s expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of our university, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress.”

