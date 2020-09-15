Update: Kamala Touts "Harris Administration" Plan During Speech - Biden Repeats Blunder!

Just one day after Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said the “Harris administration” during a roundtable, Joe Biden made the exact same gaffe, saying the “Harris/Biden administration.”

Joe Biden speaking in Tampa Bay says a "Harris/Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort…" pic.twitter.com/l5slFcSRyU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020

During a virtual roundtable discussion with Arizona business owners on Monday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris slipped up and referred to a hypothetical Biden presidency as “the Harris administration.”

This would be dismissed as a simple slip of the tongue in most cases, but considering the rumors of Biden planning to step down and hand the presidency to Kamala, it could have been a classic Freudian slip.

And there it is: It would be the Harris Administration, not a Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/VqlOOnIZ2A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2020

In August, CNN’s Chris Cilizza wrote, “What Biden did is make the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone, in Harris, whose resume suggests will be ready to step in if and when Biden decides to step aside.”

This video clip will surely be dug up if Sleepy Joe ever steps aside, allowing Harris to become America’s first female president.

