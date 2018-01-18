Frigid Cold Is Why We Need Dependable Energy

Recent record-setting low temperatures have underscored the creature comfort and often the life-saving importance of abundant, reliable, affordable energy.

They also reminded us how appropriate it was that America’s 2017 National Security Strategy (NSS) emphasizes energy security – and was released on December 18, three days before this extra chilly winter officially began.

This first Trump Administration NSS identifies four vital national interests. Two of them – “promoting American prosperity” and “advancing American influence” – require that the United States “take advantage of our wealth in domestic resources.”

Read more