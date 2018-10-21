From "Soft" Tyranny To Totalitarian Rule: America's Unrelenting Data Collection

Totalitarian – Of or being a form of government in which the political authority exercises absolute control over all aspects of life and opposition is outlawed; a practitioner or supporter of such a government. – American Heritage Dictionary, 3rd Ed.

We have almost reached the point where the country can be referred to as “totalitarian” in accordance with the definition provided.Incrementally, it creeps forward: the “soft” tyranny. Curing, refining itself, and hardening, there will be a point of no return that is reached… a point where it has metastasized until it is both all encompassing and ubiquitous.

The problem is twofold: the incremental spread as mentioned, and the complacency and inability of people to recognize it for what it is. Someone posted a comment recently with a paragraph from Solzhenitsyn’s “Gulag Archipelago” where the author regretfully lamented the complacency displayed by the Russians as the country turned Communist overnight. His regret was that the citizenry could have stopped it with hatchets and pitchforks at that point if they had acted and been of one accord. I have recommended it as a “must read,” and strongly advise you to consider it as a “window” to what is happening in the U.S.

Two articles surfaced this week that are astonishing: they show the surveillance and data-collection “culture” that is being inflicted upon us, dulling our already stultified public into vapidity and inaction by desensitization. This latter term: the outrage of yesterday becomes the “accepted” and commonplace of today, and even further/worse tomorrow. Paradigm shift.

First, one written by Betsy Mikel entitled “Walmart just made an announcement that may make you never want to shop there again,” published on 10/9/18 by Inc. Here is an excerpt:

Walmart is interested in what’s going on in your body while you shop. The company wants to collect this data in a particularly creepy way: through the handles of their shopping carts. Walmart recently submitted a patent to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office called “System and Method for a Biometric Feedback Cart Handle,” CBInsights reports. These innovative shopping cart handles would collect your biometric data, meaning your stress level, your body temperature, and heart rate — all while you’re strolling through the aisles of your local store, filling your cart with Walmart’s everyday low-priced items.

The article proceeds to explain Walmart’s “spin” on it is to provide a way to “check on a customer with a physical problem.”

Since when has Walmart ever been concerned about anyone’s physical well-being? Isn’t this the company that settled out of court for millions to pay for stolen labor time and breaks from employees? Isn’t this the same Walmart that twenty years ago put small stores in to break local competitors (Mom and Pop stores) in small towns…and when they went belly up, closed their small Walmarts and “plopped” a Super-Walmart down in the center of where five small ones used to be? Then all the little serfs could come from miles around to service the monolith with their play money, as the local economies of the small towns died, right? Worse. Being a “too big to fail” type of business, they’re deep in bed with the governments, federal and state. Simple data collection “for your own safety and well-being,” right?

No. They’re going to tie this data in with all of the other micro-data and metadata they are already gathering…filming you with their little cameras…filming Johnny Jones Junior and Daddy Jones as they pick up a box of shells for the shotgun…amount and type recorded and filed next to the photos and film with their names and biometrics.

They want every piece of information on you and your family, and they’re not going to stop until they have it… all of it.

Article number two is even worse, as you may deduce from the title. Published by Maggie Fox of NBC News, it is entitled “DNA databases can send the police or hackers to your door, study finds.” Take a look at this excerpt:

More than 60 percent of Americans who have some European ancestry can be identified using DNA databases – even if they have not submitted their own DNA, researchers reported Thursday. Enough people have done some kind of DNA test to make it possible to match much of the population, the researchers said. So even if you don’t submit your own DNA, if a cousin does, it could lead people to you. They said their findings, published in the journal Science, raise concerns about privacy. Not only could police use this information, but so could other people seeking personal information about someone.

The article goes on to talk about Joseph DeAngelo, a former cop in California suspected of murder, and how they nabbed him by using DNA submitted by a “distant cousin” that narrowed down the list for cops on his trail. Read the article for more specifics and demographics on these DNA “commercial” test kits.

The point here is the stupid, faddish public is dumb enough to submit the material…the very DNA being used by the “trusted” authorities…either out in the open or by back-door methods…to round up all of the DNA for the surveillance state.

I invite anyone to comment who has experience with a “transfer station,” or other garbage collection facility, and anyone in the healthcare/hospital industry with some inside info as to their nefarious methods. You can easily see from these examples how they are hard on the trail…relentless bloodhounds that have the scent of their quarry…and they will not stop until everyone is categorized and monitored. Then the real fun begins.

To digress: this is why we must all be of one accord, and disseminate this information and take steps while there is still time. As the weeks, months, and years roll by; the hellish apparatus of what was once termed “government” becomes a machine for rule by enslavement. That machine is perfecting itself. When control is finally obtained…total, unchallenged control? That’s when the liquidations…the killings…will begin, for the ownership of the resources and for the control and enslavement of all humanity.