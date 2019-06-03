From ‘young blood’ transfusions to apocalypse insurance – weird ways tech billionaires are trying to live forever

IT’S simply not enough for billionaires to have everything they’ve ever wanted – they need eternity to enjoy it, too.

At least a dozen of the world’s richest men have ploughed millions into bizarre ways to live forever. Here are five of the weirdest.

1) Cure for ageing

A number of billionaires are putting their cash to good use by trying to find a “cure” for ageing.

They include Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, who has pumped money into Unity, a California company that hopes to stop the ageing process.

It’s already raised over $116 million in funding and is trying to find a way to block cells that cause arthritis and loss of sight.

Paypal founder Peter Thiel has also ploughed cash into Unity having spoken about finding a cure for ageing for years.

“Most diseases are linked to aging,” Thiel said at Web Summit in 2016.

“You have a one in a thousand chance of getting cancer in the next year at age 30, you have a one in ten chance of getting cancer in the next year at age 80.

“So we definitely want to find a cure for cancer, maybe if we find a cure for aging we cure cancer along the way.”

2) Computer chip in your brain

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk reckons he’ll need a computer chip strapped to his brain to survive beyond 2100.

The billionaire has been developing the technology, called Neuralink, because he thinks humans must become one with machines in order to survive being replaced by artificial intelligence.

Musk’s plan to “save the human race” involves wiring computer chips into our minds to merge us with artificial intelligence. He says brain-computer interfaces will turn humans into a genius super race.

Last year, Musk told Axios: “The long term aspiration with Neuralink would be to achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence and to achieve a sort of democratisation of intelligence, such that it is not monopolistically held in a purely digital form by governments and large corporations.”

He also said that the technology would involve an “electrode to neutron interface at a micro level.”

This essentially means that the tech would have to be surgically implanted into human skulls.

