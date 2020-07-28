Frontline Doctors Double Down On Hydroxychloroquine In Defiance of Big Tech Censorship

America’s Frontline Doctors held another White Coat Conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday after Monday’s gathering made national headlines and was censored by Big Tech.

Monday’s press conference was seen over 17 million times before Facebook, Twitter and Google started to delete uploads of the event.

President Trump and his son Donald Jr. both tweeted the video and Twitter deleted the president’s post and suspended Don Jr.’s account.

Showing social media companies they won’t be silenced, the group spoke on the front steps of the Supreme Court again on Tuesday.

One of the doctors even had her personal Facebook page shut down and the website AmericasFrontlineDoctors.com was removed by website host SquareSpace.

My friend and physician colleague @stella_immanuel has had her Fakebook page shut down! Censorship of YOUR doctors alive and well in Cuba, ooops I mean America. — Rupali Chadha, M.D. (@RupaliChadhaMD) July 28, 2020

Wow. It appears Squarespace took down our website today https://t.co/I6T8VoAoCr. We are reaching new levels of censorship. Do people agree with this? pic.twitter.com/K7e5kKZrZd — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 28, 2020

The Twitter account for conservative news outlet Breitbart was also locked, meaning they can no longer send out tweets.

Dr. Stella Immanuel talked with a TMZ reporter after the conference, telling him Big Pharma is against using Hydroxychloroquine because, “Nobody makes money off a cheap, generic drug like HCQ.”

“Nobody makes money off a cheap, generic drug like HCQ” @stella_immanuel (The COVID Doctor) Big Pharma & Dr. Fauci do NOT want you to see this video. Download, SHARE & spread this everywhere before they take it down. #HCQWorks #COVIDCure pic.twitter.com/Be4xnYSk3P — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) July 28, 2020

President Trump was asked about the White Coat Conference during a Tuesday press briefing.

The President is asked about his tweets and discusses his support for Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/yFjYXZAWdO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020

As the social media giants work overtime to try and remove every upload of Dr. Immanuel’s testimony from Monday, Banned.video has preserved the bombshell footage for your viewing pleasure.

Infowars covered the conference during a Tuesday segment of The David Knight Show.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!