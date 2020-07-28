Frontline Doctors Double Down On Hydroxychloroquine In Defiance of Big Tech Censorship

America’s Frontline Doctors held another White Coat Conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday after Monday’s gathering made national headlines and was censored by Big Tech.

Monday’s press conference was seen over 17 million times before Facebook, Twitter and Google started to delete uploads of the event.

President Trump and his son Donald Jr. both tweeted the video and Twitter deleted the president’s post and suspended Don Jr.’s account.

Showing social media companies they won’t be silenced, the group spoke on the front steps of the Supreme Court again on Tuesday.

One of the doctors even had her personal Facebook page shut down and the website AmericasFrontlineDoctors.com was removed by website host SquareSpace.

The Twitter account for conservative news outlet Breitbart was also locked, meaning they can no longer send out tweets.

Dr. Stella Immanuel talked with a TMZ reporter after the conference, telling him Big Pharma is against using Hydroxychloroquine because, “Nobody makes money off a cheap, generic drug like HCQ.”

President Trump was asked about the White Coat Conference during a Tuesday press briefing.

As the social media giants work overtime to try and remove every upload of Dr. Immanuel’s testimony from Monday, Banned.video has preserved the bombshell footage for your viewing pleasure.

Infowars covered the conference during a Tuesday segment of The David Knight Show.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Shock Video: Crazy Lady Tells Children 'I Hope You All Die' For Not Wearing Masks in Supermarket

Shock Video: Crazy Lady Tells Children ‘I Hope You All Die’ For Not Wearing Masks in Supermarket

U.S. News
Comments
Steelers Player Refuses To Kneel - "Screw Anybody" Who Doesn't Like It

Steelers Player Refuses To Kneel – “Screw Anybody” Who Doesn’t Like It

U.S. News
Comments

NIH.gov: 5G Coronavirus Link via DNA

Special Reports
comments

Portland Antifa Rioters Are Getting Away With It By Claiming They Are ‘Journalists’

U.S. News
comments

Soros Has Pumped $50 MILLION (So Far) Into 2020 Democrat Election Campaigns

U.S. News
comments

Comments