Frozen Earth discovered just six light years away

Image Credits: ESO/M. Kornmesser.

Just six light-years from Earth, the second-closest star system to our Sun hosts a frozen super-Earth, according to new findings by an international team of researchers.

Barnard’s star is a small, ancient kind of sun called a red dwarf. And while it’s not easily visible without a telescope, Barnard’s star has long attracted astronomers’ gaze as the fastest-moving star in the night sky.

Astronomers now say it’s also home to a frozen exoplanet at least three times as massive as Earth, making it a super-Earth. A collaborative team of researchers from the Red Dots and CARMENES projects, both efforts to find planets around nearby red dwarfs, used a variety of telescopes to discover this exoplanet, known as Barnard’s star b, and explore its features. The Red Dots team was also involved in the recent discovery of planets around Earth’s nearest star system, Proxima Centauri. These latest findings were published Wednesday (Nov. 14) in the journal Nature.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Hundreds of Birds Die During 5G Experiment

Hundreds of Birds Die During 5G Experiment

Science & Tech
Comments
Frozen Planet Discovered Likely Inhospitable

Frozen Planet Discovered Likely Inhospitable

Science & Tech
Comments

Professor Warns: Amazon Echo is “Always Recording” Your Conversations

Science & Tech
Comments

Not all the Earth’s Water Came From Comets

Science & Tech
Comments

Puny Star Might Be Specimen from Early Universe

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments