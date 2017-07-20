FTC probing allegations of Amazon's deceptive discounting

Image Credits: Wiki.

As part of its review of Amazon’s agreement to buy Whole Foods, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations that Amazon misleads customers about its pricing discounts, according to a source close to the probe.

The FTC is probing a complaint brought by the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog, which looked at some 1,000 products on Amazon’s website in June and found that Amazon put reference prices, or list prices, on about 46 percent of them.

An analysis found that in 61 percent of products with reference prices, Amazon’s reference prices were higher than it had sold the same product in the previous 90 days, Consumer Watchdog said in a letter to the FTC dated July 6.

Read more


Related Articles

Here's the True Definition of a Recession — It's Not About GDP

Here’s the True Definition of a Recession — It’s Not About GDP

Economy
Comments
US Economy Poised For Faster Growth? Leading Indicators Say Yes

US Economy Poised For Faster Growth? Leading Indicators Say Yes

Economy
Comments

The S&P’s Prophetic Warning About Another Debt Ceiling Showdown

Economy
Comments

More people renting than any other point in past 50 years

Economy
Comments

Congress Funds Propaganda, Ignores Infrastructure

Economy
Comments

Comments