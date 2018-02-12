"Fuck Trump" T-Shirt Wearer Says He is Fighting Institutional Racism

Not all heroes wear capes.

Proud #Resistance member Andy Ternay was asked to leave a restaurant in Richardson, Texas for wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “FUCK TRUMP AND FUCK YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

Ternay relayed what happened in a Facebook post that has gone viral, being shared over 75,000 times.

Ternay and his girlfriend sat down in the diner before being told by a manager that Ternay’s t-shirt may upset children and that other customers felt it was in “poor taste”.

Ternay claims that two African-American workers individually praised him for wearing the t-shirt, before, “One of the cooks comes to the table and very apologetically explains the owners have been called and we are being asked to leave.”

A table of “white people” applauded the decision, according to Ternay, who also claims that he was subsequently approached by an African-American server who quit his job on the spot over the incident.

Ternay then claims that he was approached by a police officer who asked for his name and told him to leave the premises after Ternay complained that it was his constitutional right to wear the t-shirt.

“If your kids can’t handle the word “Fuck” they are going to have a really tough time in this world,” asserted Ternay.

This is somewhat ironic given that Ternay had revealed earlier in the post how offended he was by a story of Trump making prostitutes perform “golden showers,” a piece of fake news that is widely understood to be bogus.

In his Facebook post, Ternay billed himself as some kind of PC warrior, bravely fighting institutionalized racism through the wearing of stupid t-shirts.

“Compared to racism, bigotry, misogyny and collusion with a foreign power, “Fuck” gleams with cleanliness and purity. Treating Muslims and people of color, LGBTQ and women as “less than” is the real filth and harm to our country.” “Everywhere I go with this shirt, white males sneer and people of color smile and give me thumbs up. I think it is very worthwhile to let people of color know they are not alone – that some whites also see the evil of racism is resurgent – and we will fight with our brothers and sisters of color against it.”

“Challenge authoritarianism anywhere and everywhere … otherwise, it wins,” proclaimed Ternay, who appears to think his silly stunt was a monumental act of defiance.

Ternay lists himself as being in an “open relationship” with his partner, meaning he probably devoured a recent CNN article that encouraged couples to embrace cuckoldry to spice up their love lives.

His courageous act of resistance will long be remembered on a par with the likes of ‘tank man’ and Rosa Parks.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.