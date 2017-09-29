Fukushima: Fears Radioactive Water has Leaked from Damaged Reactor

Image Credits: JAPAN POOL/AFP/Getty Images.

Radioactively contaminated water from Japan’s damaged Fukushima nuclear reactor may have leaked, according to the plant operator.

Erroneous settings on water gauges lowered groundwater levels at half of the dozen nearby wells to three feet below the required safety levels.

When groundwater at one well briefly sank below the level of the contaminated water in May, it might have caused radioactive water to leak into the soil.

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) is the firm responsible for Fukushima.

Tepco spokesman Shinichi Nakakuki said that their samples did not show an abnormal increase in radioactivity and leaks to the outside are unlikely.

