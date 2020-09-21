Full Epstein Flight Logs Set For Release, Sparking Panic Among Elites

The US Virgin Islands is demanding the release of the full flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein and his passengers flying to and from his private island.

And this isn’t a unrealistic request by the Virgin Islands attorney general because the flights logs were already partially released – and Epstein likely had an ulterior motive to ensure his ‘companions’ were listed on the logs.

According to the Mirror:

The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year.

Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.

As well as the passenger lists, Ms George is seeking any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” and any personal notes the pilots made.

The partially released logs revealed that former President Bill Clinton flew to his island at least two dozen times.

Other luminaries, including actors and titans of industry, were listed on the logs in addition to other insiders from the Clinton and Obama administrations.

These logs, released in 2009, do not include the flights flown by Epstein’s chief pilot for over 25 years, which prompted the Virgin Islands to demand all of the logs.

“The records that have been subpoenaed will make the ones provided [in 2009] look like a Post-It note,” a source told the Mirror. “There is panic among many of the rich and famous.”



Tune in for the latest Epstein developments!

