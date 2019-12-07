Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed in a wide-ranging BBC interview that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew through billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Roberts, who said she was Epstein’s “sex slave” starting in 2001 when she was 17, explained in detail her encounters with the Duke of York through Epstein’s madame Ghislaine Maxwell.

“It didn’t last very long. The whole thing, procedure — it was disgusting,” Giuffre told the BBC Monday. The full interview is now available in the U.S.

“He wasn’t mean or anything,” the now-36-year-old mom of three said of the prince.

“He got up and said thanks and walked out. I sat there in bed and felt ashamed and dirty.”

“It was a wicked time in my life,” Giuffre said. “I had just been abused by a member of the royal family.”

“I wasn’t chained to a sink. But these powerful people were my chains,” she added.

Andrew has withdrawn from public life and abdicated his official royal duties amid the worsening Epstein scandal and after a disastrous TV interview, but continues to vehemently deny all of Giuffre’s allegations.

