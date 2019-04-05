Full-Term Abortion Clinic Injures Woman During Botched Abortion - Report

One of America’s few abortion facilities that conducts abortions throughout all nine months of pregnancy was the site of a medical emergency on April 2, 2019.

The Boulder Abortion Clinic, owned and operated by late-term abortion specialist Warren Hern, summoned an ambulance at around 11:00 a.m.

A video taken at the scene by a pro-life activist shows that the ambulance pulled into the parking lot next to the fenced and gated abortion facility and began to off-load a gurney when a worker came out and instructed them to pull around to the back of the building.

