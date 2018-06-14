Full Text: Inspector General Report into FBI-Clinton Collusion Released

Image Credits: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson.

On Thursday, the Office of the Inspector General released its report into the FBI’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s private use of an email server, as well as the Special Counsel’s probe into Trump-Russian collusion.

The report covers a wide range of issues reviewed by the OIG, including allegations that former FBI Director James Comey’s termination of the probe into Hillary Clinton was politically motivated, allegations that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had conflicts of interest over which he should have recused himself from investigations and more.

Check out a summary press release from the OIG below:

Also, here’s the entire 560+ page report in full:

Check out LIVE special coverage of the IG Report on Infowars:


