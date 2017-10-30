Full Text of Paul Manafort Indictment

Image Credits: Elsa/Getty Images.

On Monday the Justice Department unsealed its indictment of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, citing business dealings with the Ukraine government between 2006 through 2015.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was also named in the indictment by a federal grand jury.

“The indictment against Manafort and Gates contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” reports CNN.

As pointed out by President Trump on Twitter Monday, the indictment has nothing to do with alleged collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Read the full text of the indictment below:


Related Articles

Video: Megyn Kelly's Shania Twain Impersonation Is Pure Cringe

Video: Megyn Kelly’s Shania Twain Impersonation Is Pure Cringe

Hot News
Comments
An Officer Accidentally Fired his Weapon in the Las Vegas Gunman's Hotel Room

An Officer Accidentally Fired his Weapon in the Las Vegas Gunman’s Hotel Room

Hot News
Comments

Hillary Says She’s ‘Going As The President’ For Halloween Party

Hot News
Comments

Weinstein tells pals scandal happened so he could ‘change the world’

Hot News
Comments

Arrest warrant is issued for Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession

Hot News
Comments

Comments