Full Text of Paul Manafort Indictment

On Monday the Justice Department unsealed its indictment of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, citing business dealings with the Ukraine government between 2006 through 2015.

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was also named in the indictment by a federal grand jury.

“The indictment against Manafort and Gates contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” reports CNN.

As pointed out by President Trump on Twitter Monday, the indictment has nothing to do with alleged collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Read the full text of the indictment below: